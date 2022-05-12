The true story behind Our Father, the new Netflix documentary everyone is talking about.

From Bad Vegan to The Tinder Swindler, Netflix have carved out quite the niche creating gripping documentaries. And this week, they dropped their most disturbing one yet: Our Father.

The new documentary from the streaming service giant centres around Dr. Donald Cline, a fertility doctor who secretly used his own sperm when inseminating his IVF patients. As a result, it saw the former doctor fathering at least 50 children throughout the 1970s and '80s.

Watch the trailer for Our Father here. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix.

Yep, the story is wild. And while it sounds too shocking to be real, the facts and people involved all are. Here's the true story behind Netflix's new documentary, Our Father.

Who is Donald Cline?

Donald Cline was a well respected, top fertility doctor in Indiana. He opened his fertility clinic in 1979, and if you were struggling to conceive and lived in that area, it was highly likely you would end up going to see Dr Cline.

Cline had told the women who came to him for help that he used the sperm of anonymous medical residents that resembled their husband, and in some cases they were told that they would get the husband’s sperm.

However, they were inseminated with neither.

Image: Netflix.