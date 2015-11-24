"Tarte is a brand that's new to Australia (thanks to Sephora) which specialises in using natural ingredients. Their Lights, Camera, Flashes Statement Mascara is all about glamour and drama, and the gold tube with the lizard-skin print says it all.

The wand is a fat, latex brush with stubby bristles, and reminds me of the brushes from the Max Factor False Lash Effect and Covergirl LashBlast mascaras. The mascara volumised my lashes and slightly lengthened them, to create an overall dramatic look. The layers can be built up quickly, without clumping. I needed to curl my lashes quite a bit between coats, but that was fine, because using my Shu Uemera curler is one of my favourite things." - Carla GS, Beauty Editor.

Here's a quick tutorial on creating an eye makeup look for the party season. (Post continues after video.)

Covergirl

Star Wars Limited Edition Super Sizer Mascara, $17.95 from Priceline.

"The one thing I know about Star Wars (apart from the dude in the mask) is the force. I’m not entirely sure what the force entails, but I know it is forceful. So when I opened the special Star Wars Limited Edition Super Sizer Mascara, I was a little surprised. It didn’t look forceful. It looked like my eyelashes may snap it. But I didn’t want to judge a book by it’s cover. So thought I’d give it a go. And if I'm being honest it blew my mind.