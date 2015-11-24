All the mascaras, all the time. (Source: Supplied.)
Mascara is the politician of Makeupville. With each tube come many promises: Fat lashes! Zoomed lashes! Millions of lashes! Flared lashes!
With so many new mascara releases, as well as some classic mascaras with cult followings, it’s hard to know who to believe – and which mascara you should reward with your hard-earned money. Luckily, we’re here to help you figure out who to vote for, mascara-wise.
Rimmel
24HR Supercurler Mascara, $17.95 from Priceline.
"I'm calling it, Rimmel's new mascara offering is the Curly Wurly equivalent of the makeup world. The formula contains a "curling polymer" (don't worry, I'd never heard of it either) that keeps your lashes in place. All day. The wand is thick but doesn't cake your lashes (au revoir clumps). If you're looking for a solid mascara for every-day-use, this is your guy." - Edwina Carr Barraclough, Editor.