While Osher Günsberg was handing out roses on national TV, he was battling suicidal ideation.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.



Osher Günsberg is one of Australia's most recognisable media personalities.

He's the softly spoken host whispering about roses on The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. He's the sparkly suit wearing host of The Masked Singer Australia. And he's even the voice you hear when struggling swimmers are being saved by lifeguards on Bondi Rescue.

But this weekend, Günsberg will be hosting something different.

Watch the trailer for Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death below. Post continues after video.



Video via SBS.

The 47-year-old is at the helm of SBS's new documentary, Osher Günsberg: A Matter of Life and Death, which will delve into Australia's high suicide rates.

For Günsberg, it's a subject that's close to his heart.

Behind the cameras, the TV host has spent many years battling anxiety, depression, and suicidal ideation.

It's something he has long been open about.

"When I first experienced suicidal ideation, [my first thought] was, 'I need to call my doctor'. My second thought was that I needed to warn people. And I needed to talk about this," he told Mamamia.

"I'm speaking about it, and I'm the mystery rose guy or the shiny suit shouty guy from the telly. [As a viewer], just knowing that someone else understands what it is you're dealing with is a huge relief. It's massive."

Speaking to Mamamia this week, Günsberg shared he was unwell when he met his now wife, Audrey Griffen, and her daughter, Georgia.

The couple met when Griffin was working as a makeup artist on Blake Garvey's season of The Bachelor Australia.

"It was really, really hard," he said.

"I was dealing with episodes of psychosis that manifested as paranoid delusions. I was experiencing incredibly traumatising visions and really intrusive thoughts. It was horrible. I was having passive suicidal ideation constantly during the day, and I was on a lot of drugs to keep myself safe.