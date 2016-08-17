Osher just confirmed our worst fears about tonight's Bachelor episode.

We’ve been hearing the rumours all week and we’ve been trying to pretend they aren’t real, but Osher has just gone and confirmed our worst fears about tonight’s episode of The Bachelor.

That’s right: one girl is about to walk out on Richie.

Osher confirmed the horrible (and look, if we’re totally honest, kind of exciting) news to NOVA’s Fitzy and Wippa this morning, but he wouldn’t reveal which girl it is.

“There is a walk out…There’s a woman going, ‘I came here of my own volition, and you know what? I’m not into this anymore. I’m now going to leave in a good bit of self care’,” he said.

The rumour mill went into overdrive earlier this week when New Idea claimed that – MAJOR SPOILER ALERT – fan favourite Megan was the one to break Richie’s heart.

“She [Megan] admitted she didn’t think Richie was being true to himself by keeping drama queen Keira [Maguire] in for ratings. She just felt the whole process wasn’t very organic, so she followed her heart and bowed out," an 'insider' told the magazine.

(Or maybe she was just over the really awkward one-on-one dates?)

Here's a reminder of who's still in the running for Richie's heart. Post continues after gallery.

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, SA

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor.

While confirming that one girl will leave Richie stranded and devastated during tonight's rose ceremony, Osher steered clear of the Megan rumours, telling listeners, "don't believe everything you read".

Sounds ominous, Osh.