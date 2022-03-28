Sequins, trains and serious glamour: Every standout look from the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

It's Oscars day!

Today, March 28, 2022, marks the 94th annual Academy Awards and this morning (well, afternoon in the US), all the major celebrities and nominees are walking the red carpet at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

This year, nominated films include The Power of the Dog, Dune, and West Side Story. As for the actors up for the big gongs, Kristen Stewart is nominated for her role as Princess Diana in Spencer, Nicole Kidman earned her fifth nomination for Being the Ricardos, and Denzel Washington is a frontrunner for The Tragedy of Macbeth (it's his 10th Academy Award nomination, making him the most nominated Black actor in Oscar history).

Aside from the actual awards ceremony, we've obviously been looking forward to the red carpet fashion, and this year the stars delivered. You'll see lots of bright, bold looks, all the sequins and a few pastel moments too.

So without further ado, here are all the standout looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet.

Nicole Kidman on the 94th Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.

Amy Schumer on the 94th Annual Academy Awards red carpet. Image: Getty.