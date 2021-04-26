Why everyone is talking about that bizarre Oscars ending.

It finally happened.

We had our first real life, big frilly dress wearing, emotional speech-giving, awards ceremony since a little thing I like to call the worldwide pandemic.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards was the most diverse in history.

It was historical in many ways, with women and people of colour taking out most of the major awards.

Glenn Close even did 'da butt' which was fun for us.

Everything seemed to be going to plan, Frances McDormand had howled like a wolf before winning the Oscar for Best Actress, and then it was time for the Best Actor award to be announced.

Joaquin Phoenix stepped onto the stage, the crowd went quiet and the winner was announced and it was... Anthony Hopkins.

Hopkins - just as surprised as the rest of us - wasn't even there.

The ceremony abruptly ended, and that was... it.

If the 93rd Annual Academy Awards left you feeling like this...

.... then read on as I attempt to explain what went down.

The ceremony was rearranged.

In every other year, the Best Actress and Best Actor Oscars are announced and then the Best Picture is announced.

But not this year.

This year, Best Picture was announced (which was Nomadland btw) then Best Actress was announced (our beloved wolf-howling Frances McDormand), leaving Best Actor for the big finale.

The theory is the producers rearranged the ceremony because they thought Chadwick Boseman was going to win.

Boseman, who you will know from Black Panther, passed away last August after a private battle with cancer.