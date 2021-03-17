The Oscar nominations are the most diverse in history. It's about bloody time.

In 2015 and 2016, the Oscars saw entirely white acting nominees.
In response, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences - the organisation that votes on the Oscars - aggressively tried to diversify its membership base, but in 2020 - yes, just last year - the awards barely escaped a repeat of those years, thanks to a single non-white acting nomination for Harriet star Cynthia Erivo.
#OscarsSoWhite, indeed.
Watch: Chris Rock's opening monologue at the 2016 Oscars. Post continues below video.
Thankfully, 2021's nominations look different.
For the first time in the Academy Awards' history, two women - Nomadland's Chloe Zhao and Promising Young Woman's Emerald Fennell - have been nominated in the best director category. Zhao also became the first non-white woman to score a nom.
It took 93 years, but FINALLY, this year is the FIRST TIME EVER more than one woman was nominated for Best Director in the same year.— Women and Hollywood (@WomenaHollywood) March 15, 2021
Congrats Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell! #Oscars #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/V8NlkOZh7S