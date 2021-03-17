The Oscar nominations are the most diverse in history. It's about bloody time.

Minari's Youn Yuh-jung and Steven Yeun became the first Koreans to be nominated for acting Oscars - a year after South Korea's Parasite won best picture.

The 2021 best picture category makes history too, with Minari producer Christina Oh the first Asian woman to be nominated and Judas and the Black Messiah becoming the first film with an all-Black producing team - Shaka King, Charles D. King and Ryan Coogler - to be nominated.

It's also the first time in history that the Oscars best actor category is not majority white. In this category, Yeun became the first Asian American ever nominated for best actor and Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed became the first Muslim actor nominated for best actor and the first person of Pakistani descent ever nominated for any acting Oscar.

And I haven't even mentioned the incredible Viola Davis, who with her second lead actress nomination for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, became the most nominated Black woman in Oscar history.

There's more too, especially in costuming, makeup and hairstyling awards. If I listed them all, we'd be here all day.

The journey to get to this point has been too long and too hard.

The classic pushback against diversity is the meritocracy argument - that nominations should be picked based on performance and not just 'ticking a box'.

Ignoring the fact that a meritocracy naively assumes all players begin on the same level, which they definitely don't IRL, I would challenge anyone touting out this argument to tell me which nominated actors, directors or films are not worthy of the nod this year?

From where I am standing, the nomination lists are exactly as they should be; from an entertainment perspective and a diversity one.

It's not that non-white entertainers (and female directors) have suddenly become great. There has always been talent spanning gender and race, but a lack of representation and opportunity have caused a severe lack of recognition.

In 2015, the Academy had 6261 members; 92 per cent were white and 75 per cent were men. That year, the Academy set specific inclusion goals to double the number of women and non-white members.