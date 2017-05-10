Having an orgasm while being raped does not equal consent.

Orgasms during rape. It’s a thought that makes your whole body flinch.

Not because it’s impossible, but because it’s just one more way the survivors of sexual assault are misunderstood and violated on a level that is deeply, deeply personal.

Already, the dialogue around rape is filled with questions about alcohol intake and ‘were you kissing him?’ and ‘what were you wearing at the time?’

Watch: “The bit I can’t accept is that rape has anything to do with clothing.” Post continues below.

For the victim, these questions pile on feelings of guilt and shame and uncertainty atop the hurt and the trauma.

If she orgasms, the doubt is compounded. Something we know because of the fact nobody talks about it.

“Of the 500–600 clients I ever saw, only a couple of dozen disclosed [it] to me,” Matthew Atkinson, author and domestic and sexual violence–response professional told Popular Science.

“However, when the topic is brought up on internet discussion forums, there seems to be a great deal of interest in it. That suggests to me that it’s more common than we may be aware.”

Maybe this is why the tweets from user _clvrarose in North London went viral. In them, she talks about something no rape victim wants to address.