'I've been a paramedic for 15 years. Last year, I was called out to try and save my son.'

Troy was two hours into his shift at work when the text came through.

The Queensland paramedic had just finished a job with his partner on a July night in 2021, when his phone lit up with the address of his next location.

It was one he instantly recognised.

"I got called to an unconscious patient, age unknown, and underneath was my own address," the 46-year-old told Mamamia.

"In my head, I thought there was a typo."

In disbelief, Troy started driving to his Hervey Bay home, hoping he'd be flagged down by a bystander at a nearby address.

But by the time he reached his street, he knew he was in the right place.

"I saw a police officer enter my front door, and that's when I realised that it was real," he said.

"I pulled up and saw my wife on our front veranda absolutely distraught."

He raced towards his wife, Sarah, and simply asked, "Where?"

"Ensuite," she replied.

Making his way to his bathroom, Troy found his 12-year-old son, Flynn, lying on the bathroom floor as neighbours performed CPR around him.

Earlier that night, Flynn had been mucking around in the shower when he either panicked or slipped after the shower cord became wrapped around his neck. Noticing he had been in the bathroom for 20 minutes, Sarah unlocked the bathroom door and found her son unresponsive.

Ringing triple zero, she had no idea her husband would be the one behind the wheel of the ambulance racing to her door.

As soon as Troy saw his son, the father-of-two went straight into 'paramedic mode'.

"I assisted to move Flynn from the bathroom into our bedroom to create a little bit more space to work."

But as a father, a wave of emotions quickly overcame him and he struggled to perform like he would any other job.

"From my dad perspective, I didn't want to hurt him. And at times, when we provide CPR, we do break ribs. It's part and parcel of what we do. But to know that... that's your boy," he said.

With Sarah distraught in the other room, Troy's partner politely suggested he step aside and comfort his wife.

"I couldn't support Sarah in the front of the house and also be there watching what's going on with Flynn. So I made that decision... I needed to look after Sarah and trust what was going on."

After leaving the room, he went back to the ambulance to call for backup.

"I said, 'Send everyone, it’s my son,'" he recalled, as his voice broke. "And they did."