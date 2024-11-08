A NSW hospital tried to ban non-medical abortions.

A NSW hospital has backflipped on a decision to ban abortion services for non-medical procedures.

Orange Health Service came under fire on Friday over its decision to stop providing non-medical terminations for patients.

Medical and surgical terminations are a legal form of healthcare in NSW.

Independent MP Phil Donato, who represents Orange in the NSW Parliament, said he was told by "credible sources" that non-medical abortions were provided at the hospital in the past, but that was no longer the case.

"This is something which is permitted under law, and this is a public health institution," he wrote on social media.

"Access and timeliness of medical assistance for pregnancy terminations were major points in the debate on the Reproductive Health Care Reform Bill 2019.

"Be assured — my office is maintaining contact with the office of the Minister for Health and working to get to [the] bottom of this."

Local community members slammed the move as "completely unacceptable and blatantly illegal" and a "disgraceful decision".

"Absolutely appalling," one person said.

"It's 2024 not 1955. Should be up to the woman not someone in a suit and tie sitting at a desk," another added.

Orange Health Service. Image: NSW Government.