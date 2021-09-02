'I'm 27 and just got health insurance for the first time. Here's 3 things I never knew it could actually get me.’

Yes, I’m late to the game. I'm 27 and just got private health insurance.

I was always willing to “wing it” in the hopes that nothing dramatic or expensive would ever happen to me (knock on wood, charge your crystals, etc etc).

But it got to a point where my knees started hurting, I'm straining my eyes trying to read signs, and apparently I'm grinding my teeth in my sleep. Now I'm continually having to fork out large sums of money for the medical things I need, for what seems like a new body part to add to the list each year.

As I get older, these appointments I'm needing throughout each year are becoming more frequent and the sums they're hitting me up for are becoming larger.

Such fun.

So, if you’re like me and was able to put off buying (or understanding the ins-and-outs of) health insurance 'til your late 20s: we had a good run.

Now I'd prefer not to run anywhere with these knees.

Earlier this year, I decided to bite the bullet and buy health insurance which I've decided is probably the most “adult” thing I’ve ever done. I didn’t really understand what health insurance ACTUALLY got you, before I forced myself to look into it.

To my surprise (and joy), here’s some things I realised. Probably relatively late considering I'm only a few years away from 30, but hoping I'm not the only one who seemed to miss this memo?

1. I'll start with my favourite (and most needed): the Optical stuff.

For over 10 years I have needed glasses for computer work and reading. But in most recent years (I'm blaming the pandemic), I got very lazy with updating my prescription.

Even with private health insurance, glasses can sometimes be expensive. Don’t get me wrong: they’re A LOT cheaper than without; but for the price, you want to make sure you really love them, they look good with at least 90% of your wardrobe, they suit plenty of occasions (in your social and your work world), and are on trend.

(Well, I personally care a lot about that last one).

So this is where I'm talkin' Specsavers.

I am always that person that tries on a million types of anything in any store and needs about an hour to pick one item for myself. My biggest pet peeve is when any retail store has quite a limited variety, especially when it's a high involvement purchase.

This gal needs options. And I'm tell you that this is where Specsavers nailed it for me.

A few weeks back, I trawled their website and yes ma'am, I hit the jackpot. As I’m scrolling I’m seeing the latest styles from brands like Marc Jacobs, HUGO, Country Road, Tommy Hilfiger, DKNY and plenty more. It took a while to scroll through them all, as there were SO MANY.