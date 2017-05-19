Channel Nine's plastic surgery reality TV show slammed for breaching guidelines.

Channel Nine’s plastic surgery reality show Operation Thailand has come under fire for allegedly breaching Australian health guidelines.

The Australian College of Dermatologists claims the show – which follows Australians as they travel to Thailand for cosmetic surgery – is unethical and does not meet Australian health and advertising guidelines.

Mamamia reached out to Channel Nine for comment, but did not receive a response.

ACD's Dr Michael Rich said although the show's surgeries are performed in Thailand, both the consultations take place in Australia and the company behind the operation is based here, meaning Channel Nine is required to uphold Australian guidelines.

So what guidelines is the show allegedly breaching?

Well, the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency guidelines state the surgeon must meet the patient before performing surgery and give warnings of risks to the patient at least seven days before surgery.

"On the show, an agent booked the surgery. The patient didn’t even meet the surgeon before surgery so there was no opportunity for the patient to seek a second opinion or contemplate the opinion of the surgeon," Dr Rich said.

"In one case the patient had to make a major decision about which surgery to have on the spot."