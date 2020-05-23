"You'll never be forgotten." A letter to my wife on her first birthday in heaven.

Dear Rachel,
Today is your birthday. I know you know that already, but I’m just down here reminding the rest of the world. You did a great job of that while you were here, but you’re not now, so I’ll need to carry that torch from here on out.
Anyone who knew you, knew that you were the most selfless person on the face of the planet and that for 364 days a year, you’d put everyone’s needs before yours. But each year, on this day, your birthday, it was about you and no one else. And I loved that about you. I loved how much you loved your birthday.
I wasn’t really sure how to celebrate Rachel’s birthday this year. It’s just so different with her not being here. So this morning at 4:00 am when I woke up and couldn’t go back to sleep, I wrote her a letter. I hope she gets it. I think she will. Happy Birthday baby. #lovelikerachel #cancer #cancersucks #happybirthday Link to letter is in my bio…
For most of us, as we get older, we stop celebrating our birthday. We don’t like to keep count of how old we are getting. But not you. You welcomed it. Heck, you even celebrated your half birthday. Most people stop doing that at like five and a half years old. That wasn’t how you rolled. And from what I remember, we had a heck of a bash when you turned 38 and a half last November.