"You'll never be forgotten." A letter to my wife on her first birthday in heaven.

I hope you know that just because you’re not here, that doesn’t mean that we won’t be celebrating you. You’ve been in heaven for 75 days now and not a day has gone by that we haven’t celebrated your greatness. Each day looks a bit different. Some are just really hard and are filled with a lot of tears. It took me a couple of months, but I’ve recently learned that that’s okay and to embrace those days.

One thing that surprises me a bit, and that I think you’ll be really happy to know, is that many days see lots of laughter. Yep, despite what some people think, we still laugh. Maybe not quite as hard as we used to, because, well, I’m not as funny as you and the kids don’t get a kick out of me like they did you. But we still laugh. And we laugh often. And I know that makes you so happy.

We talk about you a lot. We tell stories about mummy and all the fun things she did when she was here. We’ve come to the realisation that on most days, you were the “fun” in this family, and without you around we have to work a bit harder to entertain ourselves. You were for sure our entertainer. And that’s one of the million reasons we miss the heck out of you.

I just hope you know that I’m trying my best each day to be better. I gave up on the idea that I could ever be as good as you were. I just can’t. I’m not sure anyone can. You were the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), and that’s a lot to live up to. I mean, if you can’t be the GOAT, you may as well marry her. And that’s exactly what I did.

I’m trying to be a better listener, because you were so good at listening to the kids tell their endless stories, even when what they were talking about had no point or was super boring.