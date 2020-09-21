PSA: Woolies are discontinuing Ooshies, because apparently 2020 hadn’t already hit rock bottom.

We know that you feel like you’ve reached peak crap news for this year, but unfortunately we have some more to throw at you.

In the 700th month of 2020, we have been dealt a harsh, cruel blow: Ooshies are being discontinued.

The news broke this morning when Woolworths announced in a statement that the “redemption of Ooshies will cease everywhere”.

Cue the sounds of thousands of hearts breaking and 4.7 million children screaming into the Ooshie abyss.

“Availability of Disney Ooshies in store varies from store-to-store in each state and territory, however online redemption of Ooshies will cease everywhere other than Victoria from later today,” Woolworths explained in their media release.

Literally the one bit of good news that Victoria has had in a while, so we’ll not fire up about that one.

“Victoria is excluded from these estimates as their allocation was kept separate from the rest of Australia due to the delayed launch of the Victorian campaign. I want to reassure our Victorian customers these lower stock levels do not apply to them. We created a separate allotment from when we delayed the launch of the program due to Stage 4 lockdowns and they can continue collecting in the weeks ahead while supplies last.”

The news will no-doubt hit like a freight train to families that have been ferociously collecting their Disney Ooshies in the hope that they’ll get the whole gang.

