'I make $38k a month on OnlyFans. But I'm slut and fat-shamed daily.'

Audrey Aura gets most of her work done after 8pm - after she puts her three-year-old son to bed.

She never saw herself as someone who fit the regular 9-5 workday. The 24-year-old used to work in administration, but struggled to find balance, burning out regularly after “putting too much effort in and not really seeing the benefits back,” she told Mamamia.

But now, Audrey works around six hours a night and her wage is better that ever before.

In January alone, she earned $38,000.

And she actually enjoys her work too.

“Because who doesn’t enjoy an orgasm?”

This Is What 'Slut-Shaming' Looks Like: Techniques as seen on Married At First Sight. Article continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

So, what’s… the work?

Audrey arrived at OnlyFans - a site where people can pay for original content via a monthly subscription - after hearing about a friend who gave it a go as a creator. The content? While not exclusively, it tends to be adult photos, videos and live streams, most of which are available for additional purchase. Subscribers - or fans - can also privately interact with the content creators.

Audrey didn’t stick around for long though. She was self-conscious about her photos, and “wasn’t in a good place mentally”, so she quickly deleted her profile.

But in March 2020, after losing some weight “and really feeling myself”, she decided to log on again. Audrey markets herself extensively across social media platforms - carefully navigating stringent restrictions.

She is now a top 0.4 per cent OnlyFans model.