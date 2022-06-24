'I share my sex life on OnlyFans. It saved my marriage.'

Lola Blake's marriage was on the brink of collapse.

After giving birth to her first child, she admits she was struggling to adapt to motherhood. Sleep deprivation, postnatal anxiety, lack of family support due to location, being home alone with her baby, and the financial stress of living off of one wage began to severely affect her relationship with her husband.

"There was a lot of stress and a lot of strain. I found myself alone most of the time, when my husband was at work. You become the primary parent, which is really difficult. Even though he always tried his best to help as much as he could, it was never enough. It was really difficult," Lola tells Mamamia.

"Little arguments over silly things would get blown out of proportion. We were growing apart. And even though we loved our child, and it was such a blessing to become parents, just all those stresses - we weren't spending enough time together and we weren't prioritising our relationship."

As for their sex life... well, it's hardly a surprise that it was practically non-existent.

But then something happened that changed everything.

Watch: The 5 unexpected methods of orgasm. Story continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

"It was my birthday. My husband bought me some lingerie, wanting to get me in the mood," Lola says. "And I put it on and it was the first time I'd looked at myself and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I am still myself and I can still be a sexual person'. Just because I am a mother now doesn't mean that's all I am.

"I felt sexy again. Our sex life started to improve a little bit and then we decided to film a few things here and there just for fun and just for us. We took a few raunchy pictures and stuff. We'd seen some other social media people doing OnlyFans, and we didn't think of it as like a money-making thing at that point in time. We just thought it was a fun thing.

"So we [went on OnlyFans]. And it started getting some attention. At first we were anonymous. We didn't really want family and friends to know about it. We kept it a secret."