'Selfish, spoilt and lonely.' I'm an only child and here's the honest truth about us.

“It must have been nice to get all your parent’s attention.”

“Only children are usually more selfish than others.”

“Weren’t you lonely?”

“You must have been spoiled.”

“I bet you entertained yourself a lot.”

“Only children don’t learn how to socialise as well as other kids.”

If you’re an only child then you’ve probably heard at least two of these inquiries or statements as you grew from a child into adulthood.

I am an only child. I liked being an only child growing up. Did I sometimes wish I had a sibling to share certain experiences with? Sure. But, for the most part, I was quite content with my situation.

Did I get lots of attention growing up? Yes and no.

While it was great at times to have all my parent’s attention - there were certainly times when I wished I had a sibling to distract all of that attention away from me.

On the flip side, I was often so adept at keeping myself busy that my parents rarely had to keep tabs on me and I tended to just do my own thing - especially as I got older.

Being an only child can be a bit like being placed under a microscope and left to operate solo at the same time. Being an only child is a dichotomy of sorts.

Am I more selfish than others?

When I was younger I probably was a bit selfish - yes. But so are most children to an extent. However, like every child, I grew out of that phase and was able to express empathy and compassion for other people.