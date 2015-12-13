Eight things that can go wrong when online shopping.

I love online shopping, mainly because I do NOT love dragging children around Westfield.

There is nothing greater than pouring a glass of wine, opening a box of Maltesers and relaxing in bed with Netflix Lateline and Asos Amazon selecting some new Manolo Blahniks biographies.

This week is the peak for online shopping. It’s the week when we all have that sudden rush to spend up big in a last-online minute to get all that Christmas shopping done.

Today more than two million shoppers are predicted to buy something on eBay, with online spending forecast to rise this year to 16 per cent of total sales. We all know how massive it’s become just looking at the expression on those poor delivery drivers faces as they navigate dogs, traffic and school kids.

Australia Post actually employs more than 3,000 extra staff to deal with the millions of packages headed to millions of households across Australia. (Contrary to popular belief, not just mine...) In fact, the Australian Retailers Association anticipates that Australians will spend a total $2.8 billion online this Christmas.

Confession time: I have just spent the last half an hour (when I should have been working) googling "mermaid tails" for a certain mermaid obsessed four-year-old who is hoping Santa packs one in his sleigh. Sadly Santa seemed to have already missed the delivery from China but has found a Tasmania Mermaid tail maker who can deliver one to the North Pole just in time to be packed and addressed to an apricot-haired little Mer-girl called Emme.

Phew! Disaster averted.

But as with all things online shopping can go wrong and I, being a bit of an online shopper devotee, have probably experienced all of them.

1. Double/ triple/quadruple read the product description.

One British mother learned her lesson last year when she bought what she thought were bargain deck chairs. She was shocked to find that when they arrived in a small box they were intended for folk with posteriors a heck of a lot smaller than hers.

Fairies...

But they looked authentic on the site:

2. Check the postage.

A woman in Canada last week made headlines after she bought her grandchildren a present from a US department store only to be charged $911 in delivery.

The present itself- a go-kart - cost $250, the horrified grandmother was told there was nothing that could be done. She told CBC that she forgot to to change the delivery to "free."

"To be honest I was sick to my stomach when I saw it, and I got even sicker as they day progressed with not getting any help from anyone," Elizabeth Barry said.

3. Check the amount.

Check the amount, check the amount, check the amount.

I can’t tell you how any times I have meant to buy six oranges from my local online fruit delivery service and ended up with six kilos of oranges.

(And you don't want to know the story about the apples... let's just say I had some very healthy neighbours...)

Check the amount Shauna. Check the amount Shauna. Check the amount!