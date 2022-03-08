'I'm a lifestyle writer. Here are 14 items in my shopping cart right now.'

After what feels like a blink-and-you'll miss-it summer, I'm ready for the cooler months ahead.

While summer is my favourite season for its (usually) good weather, long nights and all-round good vibes, autumn and winter are my favourites for the fashion. And now, as we enter March, we can start adding an extra layer (a jacket! Trench coat!) but not have to completely rug up. More options, you see. We love options.

Watch: What the Mamamia team are wearing to the office. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

I've also recently moved house, which means I've spent far too much time picking out new homewares - I'm really just in the mood to shop (it's a good distraction from the news cycle).

My current online shopping cart reflects my already-thinking-about-winter brain, featuring clothes and accessories for the cooler weather, and my top homewares picks for my new place.

Here's everything I'm eyeing off.

Clothes.

Image: The Iconic/Mamamia.