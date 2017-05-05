Mum's clever trick to keep her 7-yo daughter safe from online strangers goes viral.

A mother’s trick to keep her seven-year-old daughter safe online has gone viral.

Sue Taher came up with the idea of an official government letter warning after her “adorable innocent daughter” confessed to breaking the house rules of chatting to strangers online.

“She begged me to ground her as she was wrong and so sorry for breaking the house rules,” Taher posted on Facebook.

The mother of two tossed up between confiscating her daughter’s iPad and grounding her but came up with one better.

The Sydney mum told Mamamia she decided to pen a fake letter with an official looking government letterhead addressed to Mr and Mrs Taher because her twins were interested in politics.

The letter said their daughter “had been found guilty of chatting online with strangers” and instructed that the internet would be cut off for her safety until further notice.

"The letter is just a reminder, deterrence and will possibly freak the crap out of her for a few years - I hope," she said on Facebook.



"The response when I gave her and her brother the letter was exactly what I was aiming for.

