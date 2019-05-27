“It’s hot, it’s quick and it’s easy. Why wouldn’t we?”

Dimity is one of many 20-somethings living in the city, who has a little bit of a disposable income, and not a lot of time.

She and her three other single, female housemates eat Deliveroo practically every night of the week.

In fact, it’s a novelty if one or all of them decide to whip out a fry pan and actually use the kitchen.

This phenomenon isn’t exactly new, remember Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City?



But what’s different here is these women aren’t going out for meals, they’re ordering in.

For Dimity and her housemates, their reasoning for ordering in every night varies.

“Time, effort, we hate cooking, trying to decide what to have; delivery is always the easiest option in the end,” she told Mamamia.

“We are all really busy, we don’t get in until about 7pm. We’ve tried Marley Spoon and meal prep plans, but it just made us so bored with what we were eating, so we just trust Deliveroo to hit the spot,” she admitted.

She also admits the lack of cooking talent in the house is a good excuse to not bother trying. They all have about one speciality dish and none are great.

“My mum and grandmother were great cooks, and I think I’ve been spoilt with such good food that if I make anything that’s not as good I’m just like ‘This is the worst, I don’t want to eat this, I don’t have to eat this’.”

Dimity understands she’s in a pretty privileged position.

“We’re in a lucky stage of our lives. We don’t have kids, partners, we are pretty comfortable with our jobs and salaries so it’s kind of a little bit of a luxury,” she told Mamamia.

