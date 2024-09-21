11 tips for women dating men online, from the 'Dirty John' prosecutor.

It wasn't your average homicide.

Former Homicide Prosecutor Matt Murphy had been called in to review the death of a man named John Meehan at a carpark in Newport Beach. He'd attacked the daughter of a woman he'd met while online dating, stabbing her multiple times before she managed to kick the knife out of his hand.

Meehan was a former anesthesiologist (who was stripped of his medical licence over drug theft charges), and an infamous scammer and abuser who ensnared women through dating apps and then extorted them for money. After weaseling his way into their finances, he'd grow increasingly abusive leaving a long trail of restraining orders and court filings in his wake.

But the daughter of his final victim, Debra Newell, was on to him from the start and began digging into his past as he courted her mother, uncovering his lies and crimes. Eventually, he tried to kill her for her meddling, confronting her as she got out of her car.

In a moment of sheer terror, Tara Newell stabbed him through the eyeball in a fatal blow she copied from an episode of The Walking Dead. While searching the van he'd tried to drag her into after the fact, police found what they call a 'kill kit,' complete with duct tape, handcuffs, a gun and poison.

John Meehan and Debra Newell (left), Tara Newell (right). Image: Facebook/Instagram.