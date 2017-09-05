The free money app that will save all your friendships.

I am supremely lazy. The kind of lazy where I will watch a movie I hate right through to the end if I can’t find the remote.

But, despite my laziness, I still want all the benefits that come with having my finances sorted.

Luckily for me – and for anyone else who thinks that the three steps to the TV may as well be three hundred – there are products out there that will put in the hard work for you while you reap the financial benefits.

Here are five products that are pioneering the lazy revolution for your money.

1. Splitr

My friends and I love meeting for dinner and drinking too much wine (or maybe that’s just me?), but none of us love splitting the bill. After all that wine, calculating who owes what is not at the top of our skillset.

This is where you can use Splitr. Download the app, take a photo of the receipt and it will automatically calculate the total. You can then add friends to split the bill using their phone numbers or Facebook accounts.

Note the wine.

It automatically splits the bill evenly but you can drag and drop items to customise everyone’s totals, for example, if one person didn’t have any wine (probably not me). Once you’re happy with the numbers, confirm it and everyone will receive the details for how they can pay.

So, as you can see, there’s no reason why you have to associate finances with effort. Find a product that works with you to help get your money sorted.