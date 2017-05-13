This is where all the stars of One Tree Hill are now.

For those who spent so much of the noughties consumed by the happenings of One Tree Hill, the familiar sounds of Lucas Scott’s pretty terrible poetry, Haley James Scott’s angel-like voice and the sight of Peyton Sawyer’s record collection, a deep-dive into the whereabouts of the one-time stars of the show is surely due.

After all, unlike so many of the stars of well known sit-coms, the stars of One Tree Hill appeared to disappear from the public eye upon the conclusion of filming.

Here’s where they are today.

Lucas

Chad-Michael Murray dipped in and out of the acting pool after One Tree Hill finished up. He has appeared in TV shows like Chosen, Agent Carter and Scream Queens and films like To Write Love on Her Arms.

Much like his character on the show, he also dabbled in a little bit of writing. In 2011, he released a novel titled Everlast. In November 2016, Murray announced a second novel due out November 2017.

In 2014, Murray began dating his Chosen co-star Sarah Roemer. They married in January 2015, had their first child - a son - four months later and their second child - a daughter - was born in March 2017.

Brooke