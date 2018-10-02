CULT BUY: The absurdly flattering one-piece swimsuit that costs less than $30.

Note: This story isn’t sponsored, I just had a revelation I had to share.

Hi.

I have a confession.

I have the type of body that looks ridiculous in a one-piece swimming costume.

I’m short, I have boobs, I have hips (but no bum… cool), and when I’m in a one-piece, my tummy doesn’t… look its best.

While you might think this image is a screenshot of Abigail Breslin in Little Miss Sunshine, it’s actually a photo of me in a change room while trying on a one-piece.

It's really frustrating to not be able to wear a one-piece. If I genuinely want to go for a swim, or dive in a pool, or jump in the waves at the beach, a bikini is entirely impractical. There's boob everywhere, and that's an issue.

Then, over the long weekend, I made a discovery.

There is one magical one-piece I don't look ridiculous in. In fact, this swimsuit is... dare I say... flattering.