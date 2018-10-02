CULT BUY: The absurdly flattering one-piece swimsuit that costs less than $30.

Note: This story isn’t sponsored, I just had a revelation I had to share.
Hi.
I have a confession.
I have the type of body that looks ridiculous in a one-piece swimming costume.
I’m short, I have boobs, I have hips (but no bum… cool), and when I’m in a one-piece, my tummy doesn’t… look its best.
While you might think this image is a screenshot of Abigail Breslin in Little Miss Sunshine, it’s actually a photo of me in a change room while trying on a one-piece.
It's really frustrating to not be able to wear a one-piece. If I genuinely want to go for a swim, or dive in a pool, or jump in the waves at the beach, a bikini is entirely impractical. There's boob everywhere, and that's an issue.
Then, over the long weekend, I made a discovery.
There is one magical one-piece I don't look ridiculous in. In fact, this swimsuit is... dare I say... flattering.
Top Comments
I was so excited by this, as I'm a size 6 with a D cup and really struggle to find one pieces that don't look appalling. I actually went in to Cotton On after reading this, tried on 3 of the one pieces and.....they looked terrible. If you have any curves, unfortunately these swimsuits do not look good. I'm petite, but my boobs had no support and they were all unflattering around my bum and stomach. Sorry guys!
I guarantee most of those bathers shown would be completely see thru when wet! No thanks