SEX DIARIES: 'The ex, the best mate, the one night stand: I slept with 3 men in one week.'

Wednesday

By the time the bouncer waved us through, our pre-drinks had hit, and my best friend and I couldn't wait to get on the dancefloor. As we danced, heels moving across the sticky floorboards and broken glass, I spotted his face on the other side of the room and feigning a thirst I knew a Bacardi couldn’t quench, made my way to the bar.

Once I’d reached the top of the stairs, I was shocked to see Nate walking towards me. Black jeans, white shirt with bulging arms underneath, he had short-cropped hair and a layer of dark stubble across the most beautiful jawline I’d even seen.

Coming closer still, he let his eyes slowly and deliberately roll up my body, taking in my tight black skirt with the thigh-high split. He narrowed in, a metre from me now, with a devilish grin spreading across his lips. Within inches of my face he stopped, leaning down to whisper in my ear, “you coming home with me tonight?”

F**k, it was HOT.

I’d wanted Nate for as long as I’d been coming to this bar, which was nearly every Wednesday for the entirety of my uni degree. But there had always been a long queue in front of me.

Tonight though, it was my turn.

The rest of the evening flew by in a flurry of 'I Kissed a Girl' and 'Poker Face', as I moved my body to the music, acutely aware that he was watching my every move. From the corner of my eye, and with each sip of my Breezer, I saw him patiently waiting.

As early as I could, I made my exit and found Nate by the door. Grabbing my hand, he pulled us towards the taxi rank and at last his lips devoured mine in the backseat of the cab. By the time we reached his, we were both breathless.

Inside the door, Nate ripped my dress off and lay me on the bed, kissing down my legs and across my hips. I wriggled in pleasure and pulled his hair for more, as he came up for air and plunged himself into me.