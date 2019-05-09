You might have noticed a certain One Nation candidate who’s started popping up in your peripheral this week.
Headlines like “Thor Blimey” and “Vote phoar me” have accompanied articles detailing member for Canning, Jackson Wreford’s, confidence in showing off his body on social media, a move he claims shows his “work ethic” in the fight for the West Australian seat.
But after looking at Wreford’s, erm, credentials via his Instagram profile, and witnessing the commentary the Australian media has chosen to run with after discovering them, we can’t help but feel a little uneasy.
What if this was a woman?
Side note: Here is what it would be like if a man lived like a woman for a day. Post continues after video.
We know this is a tried and tested path. We’ve had this fight many times over. But seriously, what if Wreford was a woman posting near-naked photos of her abs? Why do we sense she wouldn’t be given the same light-hearted attention?
It’s likely the powers around her (opposing politicians) would have demanded she step down for being ‘inappropriate for office’.
View this post on Instagram
71 days out and it’s starting to coming together. I know what you’re thinking “wow that guys beard is great also the room is messy and his legs are far too pale” and you would be right on all those things but I hope that’s not what you’re focusing on in this photo.???? #bodybuilding #fitness #fitnessmotivation #fitnessmodel #abs #chest #tattoo #longhair #instagood #instafit #fitfam #needatan #instagram #notevenmyfinalform
Top Comments
I think that the human body is a thing of beauty - male or female. Rather than thinking that men should robe up in the way that women are forced to - wouldn't it be nice if our society becomes so mature and progressed that nudity no longer equates to sex... We need to de-sexualise the human body (both women and men) by exposing it and normalising it. I think that we equate nudity with sex because sex forms a large proportion of time in which we are nude with others. Maybe if we see the naked human body more often it will be less associated with sex.
This kind of photo has no place in anyone’s work-related social media account, whether you’re male or female. What you post on your personal accounts is none of anyone’s business, but to post this on a work-related account is just tacky and exhibitionistic. Yuck.