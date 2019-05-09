You might have noticed a certain One Nation candidate who’s started popping up in your peripheral this week.

Headlines like “Thor Blimey” and “Vote phoar me” have accompanied articles detailing member for Canning, Jackson Wreford’s, confidence in showing off his body on social media, a move he claims shows his “work ethic” in the fight for the West Australian seat.

But after looking at Wreford’s, erm, credentials via his Instagram profile, and witnessing the commentary the Australian media has chosen to run with after discovering them, we can’t help but feel a little uneasy.

What if this was a woman?

We know this is a tried and tested path. We’ve had this fight many times over. But seriously, what if Wreford was a woman posting near-naked photos of her abs? Why do we sense she wouldn’t be given the same light-hearted attention?

It’s likely the powers around her (opposing politicians) would have demanded she step down for being ‘inappropriate for office’.