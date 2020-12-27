'He's completely disgusting.' 8 on-screen couples who hated each other in real life.

There's nothing we love more than a good love story. We're suckers for it.

From the first meet-cute to the first kiss, it's easy to get swept away watching two of our favourite characters fall in love in a TV show or movie.

But sometimes that passionate on-screen chemistry only exists... on-screen.

Even some of the most iconic movie couples didn't get along too well behind the scenes, with actors like Julia Roberts and Gillian Anderson having to put their acting skills to the test.

We're sorry to ruin the love story, but here are seven on-screen couples who apparently hated each other in real life.

Julia Roberts and Nick Nolte.

Image: Buena Vista Pictures