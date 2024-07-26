A Celine Dion comeback and a hooded torchbearer: The biggest moments from the Opening Ceremony.

The organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics promised an ambitious Opening Ceremony, and they certainly delivered.

It made history as the first-ever outdoor and floating ceremony, featuring over 10,000 athletes, numerous political figures, and thousands of performers to kick off the global sporting event.

Now that it’s all said and done, we can confidently say they lived up to the hype.

Watch: Three-time Gold Medallist Charlotte Dujardin Pulls Out Of Paris 2024 Olympics. Post continues below.



Video via Sky News.

If you woke up at the crack of dawn to catch it (yes, it started at 4:30am AEST), we hope you enjoyed every moment despite feeling groggy and a bit hungover from lack of sleep.

We saw the Parade of Nations float down the iconic Seine River with the Eiffel Tower as a stunning backdrop. And over 3,000 artists and several hundred dancers showcased the best of France. The nautical parade of 85 boats carried 10,500 athletes along the Seine, starting from the Pont d'Austerlitz and ending at the foot of the Eiffel Tower.