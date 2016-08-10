There's something very different about the Rio Olympics and it's wonderful.

Every four years the best athletes in the world gather together to compete for country pride, life long bragging rights and to prove to themselves they are the best at what they do.

This year, 45 percent of these world-class athletes are women, but you may not know it just by reading the headlines and watching the television coverage.

The 2016 Rio Olympic games began on Friday and already there have been several glaring examples of sexism on the part of those covering the games, starting with the opening ceremony.

But what makes this year different is that it finally seems like people are paying attention.

NBC, who has the exclusive rights to Olympic coverage in the United States, was criticised for showing too many commercials during the five-hour opening ceremony on Friday night. Who’s fault is that? Well women of course.

“The people who watch the Olympics are not particularly sports fans. More women watch the Games than men, and for the women, they’re less interested in the result and more interested in the journey. It’s sort of like the ultimate reality show and mini-series wrapped into one. And to tell the truth, it has been the complaint of a few sports writers. It has not been the complaint of the vast viewing public.”

The response was quick. As expected, people jumped on twitter to express their disappointment.

So like did NBC forget that other countries don't do tape delays, and that other countries also have women — Nicole Lee (@nicole) August 6, 2016

But encouragingly, the dissatisfaction seemed to spread far and wide. The outrage wasn’t just on social media. Headlines like “NBC didn’t show the opening ceremony live, and its explanation is eyebrow-raising” from Business Insider dominated the news the next morning.

What I’m going to call #SexismBonanzaRio2016 didn’t stop with the opening ceremony.

On Saturday, Hungarian swimmer Katinka Hosszu completely shattered the 400-medley world record, breaking it by nearly two seconds. How did NBC commentator Dan Hicks choose to celebrate Hosszu’s beyond amazing feat? By calling Hosszu’s husband and coach Shane Tusup the man “responsible for her victory.”

Wait what did I just watch? Hosszu smashes WR & NBC cuts to husband coach w/ "and there's the person responsible for her performance"?!?? — Cameron Esposito (@cameronesposito) August 7, 2016

I’m sure Tusup was instrumental in helping Hosszu to become the amazing athlete she is, but the key word there is helping. At the end of the day it was Hosszu that got in that pool and won that gold medal.

Hicks later apologised and said he “wished he’d said things differently.”

Regardless, a conversation was started. Two days later, thousands are still talking about ‘Katinka Hosszu husband credit’ on Facebook.

Amazingly the NBC leg of the #SexismBonanzaRio2016 is still rolling.

The USA Women’s Gymnastics team is looking to defend their all around gold medal from the 2012 games. During Sunday’s qualifying round coverage, the five women, who have devoted their lives to the sport, dominated the competition but when they were shown smiling victoriously an NBC commentator said they looked like they “might as well as be standing in the middle of a mall.”

No, NBC anchor, those female gymnasts do not look like "they might as well be standing in the middle of a mall." They are at the Olympics. ???? — Natalie DiBlasio (@ndiblasio) August 7, 2016

How dare these women smile because of their achievement.

"They might as well be standing in the middle of a mall" THEY ARE OLYMPIC GODDAMN ATHLETES SHUT YOUR SEXIST MOUTH, DICKFACE. — OJT (@livtompkins) August 7, 2016

NBC might hold the record for most sexist comments during the games so far but they are by no means the only culprits.

The Chicago Tribune has been criticised for this tweet about Olympic bronze medal winning trap shooter Corey Cogdell-Unrein.

Wife of a Bears' lineman wins a bronze medal today in Rio Olympics https://t.co/kwZoGY0xAX pic.twitter.com/VZrjOvr80h — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) August 7, 2016

As you can see, the tweet focuses more on the career of her husband NFL linesman Mitch Unrein than the fact she just won an Olympic medal after years and years of practice and sacrifice.

The article itself isn’t much better. The headline, “Corey Cogdell, wife of Bears lineman Mitch Unrein, wins bronze in Rio” makes no mention of which event Cogdell-Unrein competed in and the copy, which first and foremost refers to her as a “wife”, devotes a paltry two paragraphs to her amazing achievements before transitioning to her husbands training schedule.