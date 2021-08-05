From tiny towels to strapped wrists: The 8 questions we have about Olympic diving, answered.

Australia just snatched up our first medal for diving at the Tokyo Olympics. And it's all thanks to Melissa Wu.

The 29-year-old kicked things off by winning a bronze medal in the women's 10m platform final earlier today.

But as we tune in to watch the diving, we've started to ask ourselves some questions.

Like why do drivers have tape on their body? And what's the go with the ridiculously tiny towels?

So we decided to investigate (by that we mean trawling the internet and watching TikTok videos for 'research').

Listen to this episode of Mamamia Out Loud, where Holly, Mia and Jessie recap of some of the weirder side of the Olympic games. Post continues below.

Here are eight things you've probably always wondered when watching the diving at the Olympics.

Let's dive in (excuse the pun).

1. Why do divers have strapped wrists?

By now, you may have noticed divers wearing tape around their wrists or other parts of their bodies. And it's actually for a very good reason.

In a recent TikTok video, Melissa Wu explained that athletes hit the water so fast they need to wrap tape around their wrists to prevent injury from the impact.

And by fast, we mean they're hitting the water at 60 kilometres per hour from the 10 metre platform.

Wu said the most common diving injuries are to the neck, wrists, knees and back which are usually caused from diving into the water during training.

"Sometimes we do over 50 dives per session."

Wu also uses wrist guards for extra support as she's suffered from wrist pain for over 10 years.

2. What's the go with the tiny towels?

While you might think a towel that covers a fraction of your body isn't the best thing to keep you warm after getting out of the pool, these suspiciously tiny towels are actually great at drying athletes.

In another TikTok video, Wu said the towel is called a shammy and is used to dry themselves off in between dives so they can grip onto their legs to perform positions such as pikes and tucks.

"If you're wet, it's really easy for your hands to slip off your legs in the air," she explains.

They also use the micro fibre towels to quickly dry their hair and swimsuits so water doesn't spray as they spin in the air.

"If you use your towel, it gets wet pretty quickly so using a shammy to dry off means you don't have to bring 50 towels with you to the pool."