More freakin' amazing Olympics sportswomen you need to watch.

Just when you thought this year was a write off, with the boring election and the stupid winter and the census ruining everyone’s week, along comes the Olympics with it’s RINGS and the GLORY and yes a tiny bit of Russian doping but WHAT ABOUT THE ATHLETES.

Right now, we’re loving the shit out of every Olympic sport there is. We’re holding our hand over our heart and looking misty-eyed at those tight abs the flag. We”ll be swapping Netflix for hours of events like synchronised swimming where you ponder deep questions like how the smeg do you do a handstand without touching the bottom of the pool, and how do they not end up with atomic wedgies?

This is why I love the Olympics. Because there are people that train their WHOLE LIVES just to make it. They live on the poverty line, on macrobiotic food, and on zero social life just for their 1 minute and 40 seconds in a pool. Or on a court. Or in a sandpit. Sometimes less. IT IS AMAZING.

And here’s a few of the people who are so far nailing it.

Swimming Sisters Cate and Bronte Campbell

OH. MY. GOD these two doggy-paddlers are heaven on a stick. In London, in 2012, they became the first Australian siblings in 40 years to compete at the same Olympics. Bronte was the world champion in 100m freestyle but then, at the recent Australian swimming championships, her older sister Cate beat her by two tenths of a second. Damn, yo. Older sisters are the worst.

But then, Bronte cracked a joke about it in the paper where she was like “So yeah I’m the third fastest swimmer in the world and the second fastest swimmer in my family.”

LOL OH GOD I love you so much for that Bronte.

And just when I thought I couldn’t love them more, I found out their younger brother Hamish has cerebral palsy. He needs 24 hour care. He can’t walk, or feed himself. And so you know what they think about every time they step up to the blocks? It’s not the race. It’s Hamish.