Olympian Tara Davis and Paralympian Hunter Woodhall are the Olympic couple the entire internet is obsessed with.

"It was such a relief and a ‘finally’ moment," Tara later told NBC. "I was just looking into his eyes and I didn’t know where I was. I almost blacked out for a second and he just made the moment so much more special."

Hunter again praised his wife's big moment in an Instagram post that was captioned: "No words to describe how proud of you I am. No luck involved, you earned this. Discipline, work ethic, and grit. These are the moments and this is your moment. Soak it in."

Watch: Hunter Woodall documents wife Tara Davis' Woodhall's Olympic Gold. Story continues after video.



Video via TikTok

How did Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall meet?

Tara and Hunter first met at the Simplot Games in Idaho during their senior year of high school, according to a YouTube video the couple posted.

Tara, a standout hurdler from California, noticed Hunter warming up for his 400m race.

Intrigued, she watched him race and win. Hunter had also noticed Tara earlier during her hurdle race and was immediately smitten. He turned to his friend and said, "Damn, that girl is fine. I’m going to marry that girl."

He was so sure of his feelings, actually, that he texted his friend Tucker, "This is the girl I’m going to marry."