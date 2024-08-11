couples

Olympian Tara Davis and Paralympian Hunter Woodhall are the Olympic couple the entire internet is obsessed with.

When Tara Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal in long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it wasn’t just a victory for her — it was a triumph for love.

As the crowd roared, the American track and field star sprinted straight into the arms of her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, who was sporting a "Team Tara" shirt.

"Oh my God, baby, you’re the Olympic champion!" he exclaimed as the pair embraced.

The tender moment between the two athletes quickly went viral.

"It was such a relief and a ‘finally’ moment," Tara later told NBC. "I was just looking into his eyes and I didn’t know where I was. I almost blacked out for a second and he just made the moment so much more special."

Hunter again praised his wife's big moment in an Instagram post that was captioned: "No words to describe how proud of you I am. No luck involved, you earned this. Discipline, work ethic, and grit. These are the moments and this is your moment. Soak it in."

Watch: Hunter Woodall documents wife Tara Davis' Woodhall's Olympic Gold. Story continues after video.


Video via TikTok

How did Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall meet?

Tara and Hunter first met at the Simplot Games in Idaho during their senior year of high school, according to a YouTube video the couple posted. 

Tara, a standout hurdler from California, noticed Hunter warming up for his 400m race. 

Intrigued, she watched him race and win. Hunter had also noticed Tara earlier during her hurdle race and was immediately smitten. He turned to his friend and said, "Damn, that girl is fine. I’m going to marry that girl." 

He was so sure of his feelings, actually, that he texted his friend Tucker, "This is the girl I’m going to marry."

Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall. Image: Instagram

In their YouTube video, Tara shared her first impression.

"I just like saw him and I was like, 'Who's that?" she recalled. "At the time, I didn’t know he didn’t have legs because he was wearing sweatpants."

Hunter recalled, "Before this, she’s taking a picture and my best friend’s in the background. That’s the best friend I told, 'I’m going to marry that girl.'"

After watching Hunter run again the next day, Tara decided to approach him. 

"He was kind of just in his own little world, huffing and puffing," she said. Hunter was still catching his breath from the race when Tara came up and hugged him. 

Credit: Getty

"I just ran a 400 [metre race], and I was dying, and she just walks in and says, 'I just need a hug.'" Hunter said.

Later, Hunter told his friend, "Tara Davis walked up to me and hugged me," to which his friend responded, "Dude, you’re lying."

During the awards ceremony, they had a brief conversation while collecting their medals, and from there, their connection grew. After the meet, Tara excitedly told her mum about the encounter, saying, "Oh my God, Mum, the guy with no legs is so cute!"

After their impromptu hug, Tara followed Hunter on Instagram, and they soon began chatting. "Why are you up?" Tara asked Hunter when she noticed him tweeting late at night. 

"I was just waiting for you to respond," Hunter replied. And the rest, as they say, is history.

Credit: Instagram

Their love story wasn’t without its challenges, however. 

The couple maintained a long-distance relationship while attending different universities — Tara at Georgia and Texas, and Hunter at Arkansas, where he became the first double amputee to earn a Division-I track and field scholarship. 

But the couple made it work, and in September 2021, Hunter proposed to Tara while on holiday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. 

Credit: Instagram

Then, on October 16, 2022, they exchanged vows in a beautiful ceremony in McKinney, Texas in front of 214 friends and family.

"This has been such a dream," Tara told PEOPLE at the time. 

"Ever since we started dating, Hunter and I have talked about getting married. We truly saw each other for the rest of our lives and this is just so surreal. We've hit so many milestones together and this is the biggest one. It's everything we dreamed of!"

In October 2022, just days before his wedding, Hunter also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram reflecting on their journey together. 

He wrote, "We were just two kids both chasing our dreams 1,300 miles away. I knew what I had and still do, I have a best friend, a travel buddy, a perfect partner, and a soul mate... Through the ups downs and everywhere in between we freakin made it. Tara Davis I love you, I’m so excited to spend the rest of my life with you."

"It's like a real fairytale," Tara said. "Our fairytale ending."

Who is Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter Woodhall?

Hunter Woodhall’s journey is nothing short of extraordinary. Born in 1999 with a congenital birth defect called fibular hemimelia, Hunter had both legs amputated below the knee when he was just 11 months old. 

Despite this, he became a world-class sprinter, breaking high school records in Utah and becoming the first double amputee to earn a Division-I track and field scholarship. He's earned multiple Paralympic medals.

Hunter’s achievements include a silver medal in the 200m T44 and a bronze in the 400m T44 at the 2016 Paralympics while still in high school. He followed this up with another bronze in the 400m T62 at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. 

Credit: Instagram

As of 2024, he’s gearing up to compete in the 100m and 400m T62 events at the Paris Paralympics, with his sights set on winning his first gold medal.

But Hunter’s impact goes beyond his athletic accomplishments. 

His story gained widespread attention through social media, particularly a TikTok video he made about his life as a double amputee.

A power couple in sports and life.

Tara’s journey to the Olympics and Hunter’s to the Paralympics have only further cemented their status as a sporting power couple. 

Prior to her gold medal jump at the Paris Olympics, Tara finished sixth in the long jump at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, while Hunter earned a bronze medal in the 400m T62 at the Tokyo Paralympics. 

Credit: Getty

Reflecting on their relationship with Team USA, Hunter said, "Honestly, I would say we’re just being ourselves — we continue to do what excites us and a lot of times that does pull in fashion, a little bit of pizazz or excitement around the camera."

"That’s what keeps the love for the sport living for us and I hope that it inspires and gets people excited," he added.

Tara added: "We hold each other accountable — we’re a partnership, we’re a team, and every day, it’s a new experience, but we get to do it together, so it makes it ten times better."

"This sport has given us everything — the chance to travel the world and work together every day, so we have so much to be grateful for," Hunter continued. "That allows us to take a little more of a lighthearted approach and enjoy what we’re doing."

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Tara’s gold medal moment was made even more special by Hunter’s presence. After her victory, she celebrated by making sand angels in the pit before running to embrace Hunter.

Credit: Instagram

Hunter, who often takes on a supportive role during Tara’s competitions, shared, "My job at any competition is to make it easier on her so that she has one less thing to think about, be a headache solver, and a little bit of a bull**** door."

But Tara and Hunter’s relationship is about more than just athletic achievements. 

Their playful competitiveness extends beyond the track, with Hunter admitting, "We’re also sore winners — we like to rub it into each other, talk trash, and we know how to push each other’s buttons."

