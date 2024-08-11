Olympian Tara Davis and Paralympian Hunter Woodhall are the Olympic couple the entire internet is obsessed with.

When Tara Davis-Woodhall won the gold medal in long jump at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it wasn’t just a victory for her — it was a triumph for love.
As the crowd roared, the American track and field star sprinted straight into the arms of her husband, Paralympian Hunter Woodhall, who was sporting a "Team Tara" shirt.
"Oh my God, baby, you’re the Olympic champion!" he exclaimed as the pair embraced.
The tender moment between the two athletes quickly went viral.
Tara Davis-Woodhall's husband, Hunter, cheering her on with a "Team Tara" shirt as she becomes an Olympic champion 🥹 pic.twitter.com/htjMgEZBko— Women Posting W's (@womenpostingws) August 9, 2024