Olympia Valance says she was looking at a life without a baby. Now she's having a 'miracle' pregnancy.

After four years of infertility, miscarriages and a heart-wrenching IVF process, actor Olympia Valance has announced she's expecting a child with her husband, AFL player Thomas Bellchambers.

The actor announced her pregnancy in a heart-felt Instagram post, five and a half months after receiving the baby news. In the post, Valance shared the emotional and physical toll the experience has had on her and her husband.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Valance miscarried with twins, before experiencing another miscarriage months later.

"I've been hiding away for the past five and a half months to make sure this wasn't all a dream. But you kept growing and growing and it's starting to look like our dreams have finally come true," she wrote.

Valance said she never truly believed this day would come.

"So when I saw this positive pregnancy test I have to admit, at the time, I wasn't jumping for joy. I was full of fear because that's all I've known. But as the weeks kept going by, it was hard to wipe the smile off our faces. To the little one we never thought we'd meet, we can't wait to hold you in our arms. You were worth every tear, every setback, and every prayer."

Valance thanked all the people who supported the couple through their "darkest days".