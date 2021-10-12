12 months ago, celebrity fashion designer Olivier Rousteing was involved in a freak accident.

Olivier Rousteing is one of the biggest names in fashion.

In 2011, at just 25 years old, he was named the creative director of French luxury fashion house Balmain, making him the youngest designer to be appointed a role of that calibre since Yves Saint Laurent at Dior in 1957.

In the decade since, Balmain's revenue has soared and Rousteing has become one of the most in-demand designers in the world.

His gowns have become instantly recognisable - known for their intricate beaded detailing and embellishment, the designs are regularly worn by his famous friends, including Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez, and the Kardashians.