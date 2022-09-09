Industry sources have added a new side to the Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh 'feud' allegations.

If you thought the Don’t Worry Darling drama was over, think again.

Things definitely reached a crescendo earlier this week at Venice Film Festival, and we still have a couple of weeks to go before the film hits cinemas. Up until then, the promotion, speculation, and gossip are likely to continue.

Today, Vanity Fair has released a cover story with the film's director Olivia Wilde, with journalist Julie Miller having interviewed the actress-turned-director over a number of months in the lead-up to the film's calamitous debut at Venice.

There was a lot of ground to cover, and while rumours surrounding the film have been shrouded in mystery, with stars avoiding speaking out directly, Wilde seemed to do her best to clear the air around some of the bolder claims made about her film.

Here’s everything we learned from Olivia Wilde's Vanity Fair cover story.

She maintains that Shia LaBeouf was fired from the film during production

Miller notes in the piece that Wilde’s dedication to a ‘safe set’ was challenged before filming began when Shia LaBeouf was still cast in the lead role of Jack.

Recently, drama exploded between the pair when Wilde claimed to have fired LaBeouf from the role, and he responded publicly, asking her to correct the record and admit he had left of his own volition - even leaking a video message Wilde sent him in the process.

A source with knowledge of the situation told Vanity Fair that the truth about the situation is "a couple shades of gray". The actor was indeed unhappy with the limited amount of rehearsal time that Pugh had available, and Pugh, in turn, was uncomfortable with his intensity.

The source explained that LaBeouf gave Wilde an ultimatum, to choose him or Pugh. Any confusion surrounding the events is said to be from Wilde’s attempts to spare his ego, allowing him to think he quit the project, rather than that he was being fired.

“My responsibility was towards her,” Wilde said of Pugh in the profile.

“I’m like a mother wolf. Making the call was tricky, but in a way he understood. I don’t think it would’ve been a process he enjoyed. He comes at his work with an intensity that can be combative,” she said of her decision.

She trashes the rumours that Florence Pugh helped direct the film.

One of the rumours surrounding the film was that while Wilde was distracted by her new relationship with lead actor Harry Styles, Pugh had to take over some of the directing responsibilities.