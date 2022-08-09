﻿﻿'When I was diagnosed with cancer, I got a phone call. It was Olivia Newton-John.'﻿

For the past few years, I've had a beautiful angel checking in on me as I've been receiving treatments for cancer and Motor Neurone Disease (MND). My angel didn't have wings or a halo, but she did radiate love and light, and it has been said by many that she has the voice of an angel.

My 'earth angel' was Olivia Newton-John.

Like a rainbow, Olivia often gave me hope. She has spoken to me about her own journey and shared her wisdom. I have learnt so much about natural therapies, self-love and healing through our conversations. All this whilst she herself was going through similar challenges.

Watch this clip of Olivia Newton-John and Delta Goodrem singing. Post continues after video.



Even the way our friendship came to be speaks volumes about who Olivia was. We have a beautiful mutual friend, Megan, who was one day telling Olivia about me and what I was going through.

Without hesitation, Olivia asked for my number and offered to call me to be of support. Imagine my surprise in the middle of multiple rounds of chemotherapy to be told that Olivia Newton-John was going to give me a call! I was speechless.

That was until the phone rang and I heard "Hi Mel, it's Olivia here. I've heard you are going through a challenging time..."

This phone call marked the beginning of many phone calls, text messages and emails. There were birthday, Mother's Day, Easter and Christmas greetings. There were treatment "check- ins", and my favourite ones were the out of the blue "I'm thinking of you and sending love and light" messages.

