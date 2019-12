Once upon a time, the red carpet was a place reserved strictly for people who still got asked for ID when they went to buy a bottle of wine.

No longer.

The 2018 Oscars red carpet showed us once again that the women over 35 are killing it in their careers and in the fashion stakes.

Just ask Jennifer Garner.

So in celebration, here’s what they were wearing on the red carpet today.

2018 Oscar's Red Carpet Fashion

Allison Janney Image: Getty

Wendi McLendon Covey Image: Getty