Gird your loins: There's a new naked bikini available that precisely no one asked for.

If you’ve long held the burning desire to look entirely naked from behind only to reveal a small patch of flesh-coloured material covering your nips and vag – weird flex – but you’re in luck.
There’s a new naked bikini available and, like the David Blaine of beachwear, it’ll create the illusion of being entirely starkers without actually revealing your vulva.
Because 2019 is brought to you by an obsession with looking naked without actually being naked at the beach (public nudity but make it farshun), UK fashion retailer Oh Polly has released the “Skinny Dipping” two-piece and it's... a lil bit revealing.
The product description on the site reads: "Caution, this bikini ain’t for the faint-hearted..." (Thank you, but yes, we can see that.)
“Make tan lines a thing of the past in our clear strap micro bikini top, it covers the essentials..." (does it though?)
"The triangles are adjustable to achieve your desired level of reveal," it concludes, which we have interpreted as 'just a snippet of side-vulva or full-frontal, depending on your mood.'
Top Comments
Why do we always have to make fun of these? I would never ever choose to wear these because I don’t have the body for it, but who cares if others choose to?
Nothing to do with those bikinis being 100% impractical and therefore 100% about body objectification, right? In a word, people mock them because they are ridiculous.
Impractical for what? Swimming?
Could easily say all bikini's are impractical.
Nope, bikinis with normal coverage and lines (ie ones made of more than an inch of fabric, that don't pull up your bum and a mile over your hips like an atomic wedgie) are fine to swim in.
Pretty close to what they said in the 50's about all bikini's.
I’ll just lean up against this big silver box thing here, what’s it called again?
This is unkind and uncalled for.
I like to think I have a penchant for picking out obvious one liners.
I'm not sure if I'm more disappointed in myself or Guest and yourself for finding something I missed - what the hell is a silver box and what have I missed here???
Guest is referring to the fridge one of the models is standing in front of. Either because models don't eat or because they're too dumb to remember words for common household appliances. An unkind joke either way.
I'm not the OP Guest, but I suspect they were referring to the fridge the girl is posing in front of - whilst incongruously wearing a ludicrous bikini. Whilst leaning on the big silver box, also she's totally fascinated by her feet (cf: that "look down because it's soooo flattering and looks totally spontaneous" pose that's so popular on Instagram).