Oh baby! Nina was just hit with Offspring's biggest twist yet.

Oh God, NINA IS GOING TO HAVE PATRICK’S BABY!

Probably.

Maybe.

Sorry, let’s back it up and start at the very beginning.

Nina is dropping little Zoe off at her first day of day-care and like every first time parent, she’s hesitant to leave her tiny human. But Zoe seems pretty happy to play with the other kids and in reality, Nina really can’t stick around too long.

Image via Channel 10.

She’s got that whole “wrong baby sent home with parents” drama to worry about at the hospital.

In fact, babies are the root of every little bit of drama in this episode of Offspring, evil little troublemakers that they are.

First up, Kim tells Zara that she and her wife are thinking of having another baby and that, if possible, they’d like Jimmy, Zara’s husband and current Uber driver, to provide that extra ingredient they need to make a baby cocktail mixture complete.

Zara, apparently, is thrilled to offer up her husband’s sperm like it’s a cup of sugar and for a moment, all seems fine and dandy in this baby maker arrangement.