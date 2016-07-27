The drama this week kicks off with a very unexpected bit of publicity for the hospital, a little bit of drama around a leaked video that features Kim, and a kicked baby sent flying through the air.

It’s not a real baby, of course, it’s a doll that just happens to get some great height when propelled across the room, but that doesn’t seem to matter to the people who have seen the video. They are enraged and looking for blood. Which is handy, I guess, since it is a hospital.

To deal with the “crisis” at hand, in walks Harry Crewe, the new Crisis and Culture Manager for St Francis Hospital, who immediately insists that the best way to deal with the blacklash is to get Nina the PR For Dummies lecture and book her in to appear on The Project.

Poor Nina looks understandably horrified at this idea but crisis guy is not backing down. He is wearing a suit, God dammit, and he will not back down.

And because poor Nina is not good at extracting herself from awkward situations in any way, shape or form, she finds herself sitting backstage at Channel 10 and explaining to Billie that’s she’s going to be on TV and begs her not too watch. Billie agrees. Then quickly tells everyone she has ever met.

Love that woman.

Nina is settled at The Project desk with Pete, Waleed and Carrie and it is all so meta and fourth wall breaking I think I’m going to die. Nina’s trying to keep her words and outbursts in check but is completely thrown when additional leaked videos from inside the hospital walls are suddenly beamed across The Project screens.

This footage is a few notches above the delightful kicked baby masterpiece of film, and shows the hospital crew, including Zara, Cherie and Elvis, barrelling down the hospital halls attempting to lay their lips on one another.