Celebrity MasterChef and a new baby: Where the cast of Offspring are now, 11 years later.

It's been 11 years since we first met the Proudman family on Offspring.

The hit show, which is currently streaming on Netflix, followed obstetrician Nina Proudman and her hilariously dysfunctional family. It was a show that brought us laughs, drama and the one of the most tear-inducing deaths in TV history.

Which is why we were absolutely shocked to learn last week that not only is Patrick Reid very much alive, but he also knows how to cook.

In fact, he's so good that Matthew Le Nevez (who plays him in the show) is taking part in the upcoming series of Celebrity MasterChef.

And that's not all he's been doing.

Here's what Matthew Le Nevez, and the rest of the cast of Offspring have been up to since the show wrapped.

Asher Keddie (Nina Proudman)

Image: Channel 10/Getty.