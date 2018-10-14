Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. The very cute detail about Princess Charlotte in the royal wedding portrait.

In Princess Eugenie‘s official wedding portrait, we can’t take our eyes off Princess Charlotte.

Firstly, she and her brother Prince George are super cute.

But the three-year-old bridesmaid also looks particularly like her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, due to her adoption of an incredibly familiar pose.

Dubbed the “Duchess Slant”, the pose involves tucking one ankle behind the other while slanting the legs slightly to the side.

ADORABLE.

It also seems a lot like the pose Anne Hathaway was told to do in The Princess Diaries, so it looks like Genovia has a similar set of rules.

2. Lisa Wilkinson’s stern message about Nick Cummins.

Lisa Wilkinson has clapped back at the media program, A Current Affair, who followed Nick Cummins to Papua New Guinea this week.

Writing on Instagram, she explained that the former Bachelor would be answering questions in an organised interview on The Sunday Project this evening.

“So this week, The Bachelor, Nick Cummins, was bounced by A Current Affair after walking The Kokoda Track for charity, like some sort of dodgy electrician who’d been caught ripping off old-aged pensioners…” she began the post.