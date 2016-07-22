The ‘off-grid’ mum whose one-year-old daughter weed on live television is furious at the backlash she’s received, arguing her daughter was in fact wearing a nappy.

When British couple Adele and Matt Allen appeared on the UK daytime show This Morning to discuss their ‘off-grid’ parenting style, they probably didn’t expect to become the focus of a social media frenzy. But while the Brighton parents were explaining the details of their lifestyle to hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes, their youngest child began to wee on the studio floor.

One-year-old Ostara casually walked away from her parents, weed in front of the studio’s camera crew, and then returned to the group when finished.

But now, Adele Allen, 32, has shared on her blog's Facebook page that the incident was the result of a leaking nappy.

“Well done to Ulysses and poorly Ostara for putting up with the media chaos today," she wrote. "And Ostara did have a nappy on today but shock horror sometimes they leak!! #‎herecomethetrolls.”

Despite the family's attempt to quash the media attention, it's unlikely the trolling will stop any time soon.

The concept of 'off-grid' parenting appears to have seriously upset viewers. According to Ms Allen, "Off-grid parenting is a term used to describe a style of parenting which seeks to adopt a natural, self-sustainable, unconventional and intuitive approach to all aspects of child rearing."