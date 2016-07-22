Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Off grid mum defends her daughter after she weed on live TV while asking for donations to her crowd-funding site.

Off-Grid mum claims toddler who weed on This Morning merely ‘had a leak’ https://t.co/VjNgwu3ya3 pic.twitter.com/mE9GJbCrvs — The Sun (@TheSun) July 21, 2016

The mother of a toddler who weed on live television while her parents were talking about their “off grid” lifestyle (and didn’t appear to care about the toddler’s accident), has hit back at “trolls” who slammed her parenting saying her daughter was wearing a nappy.

Appearing on UK breakfast show “This Morning”, British couple Adele and Matt Allen were explaining their “off-grid parenting”, including the fact they do not believe in vaccinations, medication, formal schooling and still breastfeed their five-year-old, when their youngest child, Ostara, 1, began to wee on the studio floor.

Her brother then started shouting and pointing at her as their dad glanced at the puddle and did nothing. The couple were heavily criticised on social media over the child’s actions.

Ostara, 1, began to wee on the studio floor. Via "This Morning".

Overnight Adele Allen has told her Facebook followers that in fact the one-year-old was wearing a nappy.

She wrote: “Well done to Ulysses and poorly Ostara for putting up with the media chaos today... and Ostara did have a nappy on today but shock horror sometimes they leak!! ‪#‎herecomethetrolls.”

She is also asking for followers to donate to a crowd-sharing site to help the family move to Costa Rica to “Help us achieve our ultimate ambition of self-sustainability!”

They have so far raised around $25.

2. Mother who abandoned baby in a drain to be released from custody “within weeks.”

A 30-year-old woman who abandoned her newborn in a Sydney drain for five days, to be found by passer-by’s who heard his cries, will be released from custody within weeks after only serving one year and nine months in custody.

The baby boy's cries were heard by passing cyclists near Sydney’s M7 at Quakers Hill in November 2014. The baby had survived, but was severely dehydrated after begin dropped in the drain several days earlier.

A court has heard that the woman returned to the drain in the subsequent days but upon hearing nothing, and assuming he was dead did nothing.

The mother had given birth to the healthy baby full term but at the hospital it was noticed she was “not quite right.” Judge Andrew Colefax said "warning bells must have rung in the hospital" and he said that something should have been done. The court was told one staff member observed: "There is something not quite right with [the mother] and her baby."

After hearing that the mother feared the disapproval of her family, had the intellectual capacity of a mid-primary-school-age child and had been abandoned by the boy's father the judge imposed a total sentence of three-and-a-half years but she will be eligible for parole in August.

3. Man in custody after driving car filled with gas cylinders into police station.

Man rams a car packed with gas bottles into Merrylands Police Station https://t.co/IPe1HueeaT #Merrylands #7News https://t.co/olcM21ec7D — 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) July 21, 2016

Horror last night in Sydney after a man set his car alight and then deliberately drove it into a police station in the Sydney suburb of Merrylands.

The man, aged in his 60’s is said to have had a history of mental illness after police initially feared it was a terror attack.

Assistant Commissioner Denis Clifford said that they do not believe the man had any links to terror groups, they are “keeping an open mind” throughout the investigation.

Assistant Commissioner Clifford said the man was taken to hospital in a serious condition but that no officers were injured.

He said police were on high alert.

“We've been that way for some time, due to events here and overseas."

4. Father accused of killing 4-month-old hurt him as he “liked hearing him cry” court told.

The father "liked hearing him cry".

A father accused of the murder of his four-month-old baby often pinched him hard to make him cry according to his former partner.

Brisbane man, Ry Liam Smith, 25, is facing a committal hearing for charges of the murder of his baby son Lennoxx Eddy. Lennoxx was found lifeless in the bassinet of his Maryborough home on September 1, 2013.