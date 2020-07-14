In 2009, Octomum was the world's most famous mother. This is what her life looks like now.

In 2009, Nadya Suleman was the most famous mum in the world.

After having six children via in vitro fertilisation (IVF), Suleman visited her doctor in the hopes of having just one more baby.

But Suleman’s doctor had other ideas.

Claiming that most of her embryos would fail to survive, Suleman’s doctor encouraged her to implant her 12 remaining embryos.

In the end, she went through with the procedure and unbelievably, eight embryos survived.

As her pregnancy successfully progressed, Suleman soon became famously known as ‘Octomum’ and in January 2009, she gave birth to eight children including six boys and two girls.

At the time of the octuplets birth, there was outrage worldwide.





Octomum was single, jobless and she was living with her mother rent free. At one point, the backlash became so bad that there were calls for the octuplets to be placed into care.

But four years later in 2012, the backlash intensified even more.

Struggling to make ends meet with 14 children to support, Suleman turned to jobs including porn, stripping and nude photo shoots.