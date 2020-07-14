In 2009, Octomum was the world's most famous mother. This is what her life looks like now.

In 2009, Nadya Suleman was the most famous mum in the world.
After having six children via in vitro fertilisation (IVF), Suleman visited her doctor in the hopes of having just one more baby.
But Suleman’s doctor had other ideas.
Claiming that most of her embryos would fail to survive, Suleman’s doctor encouraged her to implant her 12 remaining embryos.
In the end, she went through with the procedure and unbelievably, eight embryos survived.
As her pregnancy successfully progressed, Suleman soon became famously known as ‘Octomum’ and in January 2009, she gave birth to eight children including six boys and two girls.
At the time of the octuplets birth, there was outrage worldwide.
View this post on Instagram
Any other parents exceptionally stressed and overwhelmed the first week back to school? ???? I must admit six (yes I said six!) drop offs and pick ups monopolize most of my day, as I am an official bus driver (but wouldn’t have it any other way lol). Per usual, none of the older kids want anything to do with taking a picture, as much as I begged! ????#BackToSchool #BackToStressAndNoSleepingIn ????
Octomum was single, jobless and she was living with her mother rent free. At one point, the backlash became so bad that there were calls for the octuplets to be placed into care.
But four years later in 2012, the backlash intensified even more.
Struggling to make ends meet with 14 children to support, Suleman turned to jobs including porn, stripping and nude photo shoots.
Top Comments
how patronising to say she 'turned to striiping and porn' to make ends meet. talk about slut shaming. who cares what she did to feed her babies. She put a roof over their head and food in their mouths, she's not hurting anyone. none of it is ideal but she's geting by just like all of us
Why are they at 6 different schools?
She's probably put them in schools that suit their individual needs.