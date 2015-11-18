Wednesday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the latest stories from Australia and around the world – so you don’t have to go searching.

1. Malcolm Turnbull meets with Barack Obama.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has met with US President Barack Obama in Manilla in the pair’s first official face-to-face meeting.

The two are attending the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Mr Turnbull said that the US President had extended an invitation to him to visit the US in the coming weeks.

Mr Obama spoke of Australia’s “enormously helpful” efforts to stabilise the Middle East and rejected calls for additional troops in the Syrian conflict with Islamic State.

The Australian Prime Minister told the media “We will continue shoulder-to-shoulder with the United States and our allies in the fight against this type of extremist violence — this type of terrorism,” he said.

“We have a common purpose and a common strategy.”

Describing himself and President Obama as “leaders of two countries committed to freedom,” Mr Turnbull said they shared a “productive, constructive discussion” in the wake of the Paris attacks.

“It was a sobering reminder of the threat that terrorism poses to us,” he said.

2. CIA: “This is not the only operation that ISIL (Islamic State) has in the pipeline”.

The head of the CIA has said the US had had a “strategic warning” about the suicide bombings across Europe and the shootings in Paris and that he anticipated “this is not the only operation that ISIL (Islamic State) has in the pipeline”.

Islamic State yesterday posted a 12-minute video directly mentioning Washington and Rome as future targets.

With the missing eighth member of the Paris attacks, Salah ­Abdeslam, and the suspected mastermind of the attackers, Abdelhamid Abaaoud still at large the CIA director said that they believe ISIL may have more planned:

“I would anticipate that this is not the only operation that ISIL has in the pipeline,” CIA Director John Brennan said.

“And security intelligence services right now in Europe and other places are working feverishly to see what else they can do in terms of uncovering it.”

Mr Brennan said the jihadist group appears to have formed an external operations branch that may have readied follow-up strikes to the Paris attacks.

“I certainly wouldn’t consider it [the Paris attacks] a one-off event,” he said.

3. Syringes, pizza boxes and smartphones found at hotel rooms and flat used by bombers.

As police continue the hunt for the group behind the Paris attacks, including one of the men directly involved in the shootings and the mastermind, a French media outlet has reported on the hotel room and flats used by the men as they prepared to attack Paris.

Salah Abdeslam, who is the subject of a Europe-wide manhunt, used his credit card to rent two rooms at a hotel in Alfortville, a south-eastern suburb of Paris.

Le Point newspaper gained access to rooms 311 and 312, where reporters found a set of syringes and tubes scattered on a coffee table, near takeaway pizza boxes and overturned mattresses.

Some of the survivors of the attack reported that the men seemed “zombie-like” or drugged leading to speculation the syringes could have been drug paraphernalia.