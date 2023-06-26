3 years after losing his daughter in the Oatlands crash, Bob Sakr has been told he has 'weeks' to live.

The father of Oatlands crash victim Veronique Sakr has announced he is dying of cancer.

In a social media post, Bob Sakr said he has had cancer for almost a year, but now it has "gone into attack mode" and his doctors have told him he has about two weeks left to live.

Sakr's daughter Veronique, 11, was killed alongside her three cousins Sienna Abdallah, 8, Angelina Abdallah, 12, and Antony Abdallah, 13, on February 1, 2020, when a drunk and drugged driver struck them as they were walking along a footpath to buy ice-creams in the western Sydney suburb of Oatlands.

In a post shared by the children's memorial page The Four Angels, as reported by news.com.au, Sakr said that his cancer has become aggressive, and his doctors have informed him that he has approximately two weeks left to live.

"I haven't booked my ticket, and I am not in a hurry, but I am preparing for what's to come next," he said.

He thanked "each and every one of you for being part of my life and allowing me to be part of yours".

"I am not one to bid farewell, but instead, I prefer to say, 'See you next time I'm looking at you.'"

On the first anniversary of the children's deaths, the Abdallah and Sakr families launched 'i4give Day', which is held each year in memory of their children and to help others through grief.

Angelina, 12, Antony, 13, Veronique, 11, and Sienna, 9. Image: Facebook.