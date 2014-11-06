beauty

STYLE: Proof that the races should be about hats, not horses.

We get it. Some days you just need to stare at photos of beautiful people in pretty clothes.

Today is one of those days.

If you’re anything like us, you felt incredibly sad that two majestic creatures lost their lives racing The Melbourne Cup. But the uplifting news is that it’s Oaks Day today. i.e. Ladies’ Day. i.e. The prettiest of all the racing days.

So, this is not just a thoroughly enjoyable visual distraction from sad feelings – it’s also proof that race days would be better without the part where we whip horses into competing for our entertainment.
Rachel FInch and Ashley HartMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Rachael Finch and Ashley Hart attend on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Samantha JadeMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Samantha Jade wears a Misha Collection dress at the Lavazza Marquee on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Ann KathrinMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Ann Kathrin Brommel, girlfriend of German footballer Mario Gotze attends the Emirates Marquee on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Samantha JadeMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Samantha Jade at the Lavazza Marquee on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Fashions on the Field contestantsMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Contestants line up at the Fashions on the Field contest on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Emma FreedmanMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Channel Nine television presenter Emma Freedman attends Oaks Day in a GRACE Melbourne dress at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)
Rachel FinchMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Rachael Finch attends Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Rachel FinchMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Rachel Finch attends Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Rebeccah PanozzaMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Myer Fashions on the Field Ambassador Rebeccah Panozza attends Oaks Day at Flemington Racecouse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Kate PeckMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Kate Peck wears a White Suede dress at the Myer Marquee on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Nadia Bartell and Nicole WarneMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Nadia Bartell and Nicole Warne, wearing Viktoria Novak millinery, attend on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Nadia Bartell and friendMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Nadia Bartell and a friend attend on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Jen HawkinsMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER O6: Jen Hawkins poses at the Myer Marquee in a custom made Toni Maticevski dress on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Emma FreedmanMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Emma Freedman takes a selfie on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Bec JuddMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Rebecca Judd wears a Peter Pilotto dress on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Kate Peck and Lauren PhillipsMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Kate Peck and Lauren Phillips pose at the Myer Marquee on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Fashions on the Field contestantsMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Fashions on the Field contestants dress up for Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Fashions on the Field contestantsMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: A Fashion on the Field contestant on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Bec Judd's make upMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Bec Judd takes a selfie of her makeup and hair for Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Fashions on the Field contestantsMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: A Fashion on the Field contestant on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Edwina BartholomewMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Edwina Bartholomew, TV presenter and journalist, wears Jill and Jack millinery on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Fashions on the Field contestantsMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Contestants line up at the Fashions on the Field contest on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Fashions on the FieldMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Fashions on the Field contestants pose on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Bec JuddMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Bec Judd shows off her look for Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Fashions on the FieldMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: A Fashions on the Field contestant on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Bec JuddMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: Bec Judd wears a Demillinery head piece on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.
Fashions on the Field contestantsMELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 06: A Fashions on the Field contestant on Oaks Day at Flemington Racecourse on November 6, 2014 in Melbourne, Australia.

Maybe next time we can all agree to just dress perrrty and bet on the only creatures who can decide for themselves if they want to run really fast? (Humans. It’s humans).

Tags:
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???