The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday April 19.

Australia-NZ bubble hailed a 'win-win' on first day in operation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has hailed the opening up of the Australia-New Zealand travel bubble as a "win-win" for both countries.

Travellers from Australia are once again able to cross the Tasman quarantine-free after more than a year of tight border restrictions, with the first flight out of Sydney taking off around 6am.

First Australia-bound flight from NZ since travel bubble opened departs Wellingtonhttps://t.co/dkop2ZcPAr pic.twitter.com/ora5jkxQv0 — 1 NEWS (@1NewsNZ) April 18, 2021

"Today's milestone is a win-win for Australians and New Zealanders, boosting our economies while keeping our people safe and just in time for Anzac Day," Mr Morrison said in a statement on Monday.

"Both countries have done a remarkable job in protecting our communities from COVID and two-way flights are an important step in our road out."

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was equally delighted at the re-opening of borders.

"It is truly exciting to start quarantine-free travel with Australia," Ms Ardern said in a joint statement with Mr Morrison.

"Be it returning family, friends or holidaymakers, New Zealand says welcome and enjoy yourself.

"The bubble marks a significant step in both countries' reconnection with the world and it's one we should all take a moment to be very proud of."

All people residing in Australia or New Zealand, including foreign nationals, can use quarantine-free travel, as long as they meet the health, immigration and other standard border clearance requirements in each country.